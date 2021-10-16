Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,480 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCAP opened at $9.92 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

