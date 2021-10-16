Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 94.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,951,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,930,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

