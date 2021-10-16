ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 5.5%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.94 and last traded at $187.94. Approximately 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.88.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,508 shares of company stock worth $12,713,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

