Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 926.61. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

