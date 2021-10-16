Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Grows By 158.6%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi during the second quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alfi in the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALF opened at $6.05 on Friday. Alfi has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

