Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Expands By 105.0%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

