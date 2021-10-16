Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 32.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

