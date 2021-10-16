Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rises By 58.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,334. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

