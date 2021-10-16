Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rises By 58.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,334. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

