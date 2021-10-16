Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Rises By 68.2%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

BNEFF stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 94.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

