Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Expands By 106.1%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the September 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRCHF traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,755. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.34. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.23 and a 52-week high of 0.66.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

