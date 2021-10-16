Short Interest in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Rises By 214.3%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BTBIF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.55.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

