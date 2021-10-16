Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Declines By 50.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY remained flat at $$182.68 during trading on Friday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27. Christian Dior has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $203.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.