Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Declines By 56.8%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOEU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Clover Leaf Capital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.