Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Declines By 45.2%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,278.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

