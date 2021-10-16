Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Increases By 82.6%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have commented on DCHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of DCHPF stock remained flat at $$66.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

