Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expands By 62.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Docebo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

