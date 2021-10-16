Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Drops By 33.6%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the September 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of DPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 65,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,540. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

