Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Declines By 52.3%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 844,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 5.19.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.