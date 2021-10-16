Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Grows By 175.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

