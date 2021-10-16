Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 95.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAHPF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

CAHPF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

