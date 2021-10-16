Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 192.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $114.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $117.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 128.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter.

