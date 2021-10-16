Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 192.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:QQEW opened at $114.11 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $117.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
