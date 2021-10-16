Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Grows By 99.3%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 1,165,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

