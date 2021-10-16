Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Increases By 61.1%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 633,200 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. Analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

