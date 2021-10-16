Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Drops By 67.0%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FCAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 36,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,321. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.