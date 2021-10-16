Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 62.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

