Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 62.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
