Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Drops By 42.0%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

