Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Rises By 152.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the September 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 69,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.05. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 666.39%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

