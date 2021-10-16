Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Grows By 70.3%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 177,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

