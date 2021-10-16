Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Grows By 54.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,157,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,929.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

