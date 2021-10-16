Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Grows By 54.7%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,157,500 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 2,688,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,929.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.
About Hengan International Group
