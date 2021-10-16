Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Decreases By 43.2%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 210,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.