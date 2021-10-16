Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Increases By 61.5%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JUGGU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000.

