Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Decreases By 53.8%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. 2,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.