Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Drops By 56.0%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $$11.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
