Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 40.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMND stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96.

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mastermind had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

