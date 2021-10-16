Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Grows By 56.5%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting
