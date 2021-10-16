Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Grows By 143.1%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $$2.91 during midday trading on Friday. 3,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.28. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 39.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.