Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Expands By 94.1%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 306,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 49,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,600. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.