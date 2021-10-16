Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 44.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTSKY stock remained flat at $$21.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

