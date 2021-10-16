Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Declines By 62.8%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHUN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

