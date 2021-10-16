Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Declines By 63.6%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000.

