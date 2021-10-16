Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rises By 51.4%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PROSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PROSY traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 272,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,816. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

