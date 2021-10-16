Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Decreases By 64.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,300 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NILSY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

