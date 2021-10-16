Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rises By 199.1%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.
NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
