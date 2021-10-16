Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rises By 199.1%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the September 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

