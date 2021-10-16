Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Expands By 86.1%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.7 days.

Shares of Recipe Unlimited stock remained flat at $$15.90 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Recipe Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

