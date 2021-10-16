Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Rises By 85.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 588,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 301,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 300,119 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.15 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.