Short Interest in Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Increases By 145.5%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SIMP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 7,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,787. Simply has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

