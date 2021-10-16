Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Drops By 50.0%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

