Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 52.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 83,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSREY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

