Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Increases By 65.0%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

