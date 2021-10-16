Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Rises By 75.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $75.00.
The Crypto Company Profile
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.