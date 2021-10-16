Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Rises By 75.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

